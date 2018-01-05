In this article











Try a supplement

It almost goes without saying that you should drink lots - and lots - of water after a heavy night of drinking. Whether you feel thirsty or not, you're likely to be dehydrated, and your body will thank you for a (non-alcoholic!) drink.



An extra way to "cheat" in fighting that morning after feeling is to pick up a supplement specially designed to tackle the blues.



A supplement geared to boosting your mood and cognitive facilities could help you feel more balanced, and get a good night's sleep in preparation for Monday. Much better than lying in bed all day with your brain racing, and turning up to work on just a few hours of sleep!



If your brief dip into the party lifestyle is getting you down, try taking milk thistle tablets to reverse the effects. These are recommended by naturopathic doctors including Dr. Scott Luper of the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine.



Milk thistle tablets could help cleanse the liver of toxins, and Dr. Luper's research even suggests they could be used in treating liver disease.



You could also try taking magnesium, zinc, or chromium, to combat that hangover and restore energy levels.



Always check with your doctor or pharmacist if taking supplements is a good idea for you, especially if you have a medical condition or take other medication.



