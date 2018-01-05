In this article











Rip up your to-do list

Most of us have a pretty lengthy list of weekend errands.



You were supposed to go for that 3km run you already put off from last Sunday, you told your friend that you would help spruce up her CV, and you planned to make cupcakes for the office tomorrow...



But rushing around like a headless chicken won't help your hangover blues! You no doubt lack the motivation to do any of these tasks, and you'll just feel worse for failing to complete them. So rip up your to-do list and schedule in some "me" time.



Do one thing you've been meaning to get round to, such as putting on a load of laundry, and then give yourself a pat on the back. Too often, we find it hard just to "be".



We switch from work mode to party mode, and then expect to bounce back to our usual productive selves. But a moment of relaxation is just what the doctor ordered to recuperate after a big night.

