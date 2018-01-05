Get out more

While taking some time out is key to recovery from over-indulgence, you don't want to stay in bed all day.



So make an effort to get out and do something novel, even though you may not feel like it right now. Get up, take a walk, and go to a part of town you haven't been to before.









It can be as easy as shaking up your everyday routine by brushing your teeth or dialling a phone nuumber with your non-dominant hand! Why? "Neurobics" is a term coined by the late neurobiologist Lawrence Katz; it's science-speak for engaging different parts of the brain to do familiar tasks. You can practice neurobics by doing simple exercises that break from your usual habits.

These tasks are proven to be effective for strengthening the pathways in the brain and causing a boost in mood.

While you're out and about, try to spend time in nature too, as this has mood-boosting effects.