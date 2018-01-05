|
How to meditate: meditation for beginners
Ever felt that everything's going too fast and you just need a moment to yourself?
Our lives are more stressful than ever these days, and in the midst of work, chores, family life, and more work, it's easy to forget that we sometimes just need a bit of a breather.
That's where meditation comes in.
We know what you're thinking - 'How can I possibly find time to meditate when I'm so busy?!' But meditation doesn't have to mean sitting cross-legged on the beach for hours, listening to the waves lapping the shore...
We got Stephan Bodian, author of Meditation for Dummies and creator of the app Mindfulness Meditation, the most popular meditation app on iTunes, to give us a few tips.
It's never too late to learn the basics and make an effort to de-stress your life a bit, so read on to learn how to meditate - the easy way.
Victoria Turk
27/08/2012
