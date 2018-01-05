In this article











What is meditation?

If you've never tried meditating before, you may be under the impression that it's some sort of obscure art.



The truth is, anyone's capable of meditating - you might have even done it before without realising!



"Meditation is simply the practice of focusing awareness on a particular object of attention, generally, a mantra (word or phrase), a visual image, or the coming and going of the breath," Stephan explains.



It's all about taking a minute to stop doing everything else and focus completely on you -here, now, in the present.



You don't need any fancy gadgets or gizmos, and can do it anywhere, although you'll probably find it easier in a quiet place.



"Nowadays, the most popular and most extensively researched approach is known as mindfulness meditation," Stephan continues, "which uses focus on the breath to cultivate present-moment awareness."



If you're a beginner, mindfulness meditation is a good place to start.



