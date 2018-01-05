What is meditation?
If you've never tried meditating before, you may be under the impression that it's some sort of obscure art.
The truth is, anyone's capable of meditating - you might have even done it before without realising!
"Meditation is simply the practice of focusing awareness on a particular object of attention, generally, a mantra (word or phrase), a visual image, or the coming and going of the breath," Stephan explains.
It's all about taking a minute to stop doing everything else and focus completely on you -here, now, in the present.
You don't need any fancy gadgets or gizmos, and can do it anywhere, although you'll probably find it easier in a quiet place.
"Nowadays, the most popular and most extensively researched approach is known as mindfulness meditation," Stephan continues, "which uses focus on the breath to cultivate present-moment awareness."
If you're a beginner, mindfulness meditation is a good place to start.