>
>
How to meditate: meditation for beginners
  
What is meditation?
In this article

What is meditation?


If you've never tried meditating before, you may be under the impression that it's some sort of obscure art.

The truth is, anyone's capable of meditating - you might have even done it before without realising!

"Meditation is simply the practice of focusing awareness on a particular object of attention, generally, a mantra (word or phrase), a visual image, or the coming and going of the breath," Stephan explains.

It's all about taking a minute to stop doing everything else and focus completely on you -here, now, in the present.

You don't need any fancy gadgets or gizmos, and can do it anywhere, although you'll probably find it easier in a quiet place.

"Nowadays, the most popular and most extensively researched approach is known as mindfulness meditation," Stephan continues, "which uses focus on the breath to cultivate present-moment awareness."

If you're a beginner, mindfulness meditation is a good place to start.
Victoria Turk
27/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         