An easy exercise
When you're feeling stressed, or just want to refresh your thoughts and regain focus, take a moment out and try practising a simple meditation exercise.

Stephan tells us how to do it:

"Just sit comfortably, with your back relatively straight, close your eyes, rest your hands on your thighs, and turn your attention to the sensations of the breath as it enters and leaves your nostrils," he says.

You don't have to breathe heavily or anything - just try to keep a steady, natural rhythm.

"When your mind wanders off and gets caught up in thinking or daydreaming, gently come back to the breath," Stephan adds. "Of course, there are subtleties and fine points, and questions do arise, which is why I wrote Meditation for Dummies!"

The point is to focus exclusively on what's happening now: you're sitting and breathing. Forget about that upcoming meeting, that overdue paper, and what you're going to have for tea, and let your breathing bring you back to the present moment.
Victoria Turk
27/08/2012
