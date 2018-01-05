Myth busting

'So... that's it?' we hear you ask.



Well, there are obviously a lot of finer points you can learn and develop, and different exercises and types of meditation you can try out - but focusing your awareness on your breath or whichever image, object or mantra you choose to use, is the essential point.



Stephan emphasizes that meditation has nothing to do with your beliefs, and is not as hard as some people imagine.



"People often mistakenly think that meditation requires that you eliminate all thoughts and empty your mind, but frankly this is impossible in any case," he says.



"The point is to be aware of your thinking and not be caught or overwhelmed by it. Rather than a blank mind, we could say that you're developing an open, spacious mind."



Another myth is that meditation requires assuming an awkward cross-legged or lotus position, but Stephan confirms that this is not the case. Flexibility is not a requirement!