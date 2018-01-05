In this article











Taking it further

If you want to get into meditation, it's a good idea to start by doing your research. There are lots of resources out there to get you on your way - starting with Stephan's book and app!



You can also join a course or regular meet-up to benefit from professional tuition.



"With so much information available in books and digital formats these days, it isn't necessary to attend a class to get started, but the group support can, of course, be extremely helpful," advises Stephan.



To find the best class for you, look around what's on offer in your area and compare different options.



"Make sure the teacher has been well-trained, preferably in mindfulness meditation," Stephan says.



"You might also consider taking a course in MBSR (mindfulness-based stress reduction), an eight-week program developed in the US by Jon Kabat-Zinn."







