Benefits of meditation

There's been a lot of research into the benefits of meditation, a lot of which Stephan covers in his book.



"In a nutshell, extensive research indicates that meditation has the power to reduce your stress and increase your overall physical health and psychological well-being far more than anything else you could possibly do in such a limited amount of time," he explains.



Sounds good to us!



It's easy to see how meditation can reduce stress: a moment of peace and reflection lets you calm down from the hectic activity of your everyday life, and can help put worries into perspective.



Best of all, it doesn't take too long for you to notice a change.



"Studies show that the benefits begin accruing within weeks of starting a regular practice," says Stephan. "Not only that, meditation actually reshapes the brain, so the benefits are long-lasting."



What more motivation could you need to give it a go?



