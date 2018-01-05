In this article













Prepare your room

A little bit of Feng Shui and a tad of practical thinking about your room can help you in your mission to drift off to sleep. Sarah has some nifty tips.



First up, she suggests keeping the air flowing in your room by opening windows regularly.



Next, cover any mirrors that are visible from your pillow. "That way, if you partly open your eyes during the night, the sight of your moving reflection won't startle you awake," she says.



Make sure your bedroom is free of anything like work, laptops and TVs, because they will keep your brain stimulated.



Finally, when you're slipping into your PJs, treat yourself to some dim lighting. "That way you'll send your body signals that it's time to start winding down for the night," Sarah says.



