How to sleep better: Tips for a good kip
  
Get your exercise right
Get your exercise right


Yes, yes, we all know that if you want to sleep properly, you've got to be tired. That's obvious. But one of the best ways to wear yourself out is a bit of exercise.

Experts often say that we shouldn't exercise later in the evening, as you don't want to be so stimulated late at night.

But Sarah says that ending the day with some gentle exercise could actually help you to sleep. "Some restorative yoga will help you stretch away your concerns," she says.

She agrees that you should be as active during the day as possible. "Even gentle exercise like walking, Tai Chi and swimming will help you feel upbeat and awake during the day, while calming your mind and helping you sleep better at night," she says.

In that case, we're off for a quick walk around the block!


Sophie Herdman
10/09/2012
