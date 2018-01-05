In this article













Prepare your bed

As well as making sure your room is at its sleep-enhancing best, Sarah also has a few tips for your bed.



"Choose natural fabrics like cotton to help your skin breathe and stay comfortable," she says.



Another top tip is to sleep with socks on, it works for a lot of people, honest! She suggests experimenting with it and seeing if it works for you.



There are also some bedding ranges that are for people with skin conditions, but they can be pretty good for people who suffer from insomnia because they're nice and comforting.



