>
>
How to sleep better: Tips for a good kip
  
Prepare your bed
In this article

Prepare your bed


As well as making sure your room is at its sleep-enhancing best, Sarah also has a few tips for your bed.

"Choose natural fabrics like cotton to help your skin breathe and stay comfortable," she says.

Another top tip is to sleep with socks on, it works for a lot of people, honest! She suggests experimenting with it and seeing if it works for you.

There are also some bedding ranges that are for people with skin conditions, but they can be pretty good for people who suffer from insomnia because they're nice and comforting. 
Sophie Herdman
10/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         