What to eat

Well we know that cheese gives you nightmares, or so the myth goes (but it really does seem to be true!)



So what can we eat to help us fall asleep quicker, and stay asleep?



Sarah recommends foods with lots of B Vitamins in them. "Lack of sleep can be both the result and cause of stress. During these stressful times, B vitamins are used up at a rapid rate," Sarah says.



Vitamin B6 in particular is good, because it's needed to make melatonin, which is a sleep-enhancing hormone. Fish like salmon and tuna, as well as chickpeas and bananas have lots of Vitamin B6.



Foods with lots of magnesium in them are also good. "This has a natural calming effect," says Sarah.



Also, it balances out those blood sugar levels, which when off kilter can stop you sleeping. Whole grains have a good dose of magnesium in them too, so go for wholegrain bread and pastas.







