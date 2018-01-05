In this article













Keep a routine

Keeping a set routine is a great way to help you nod off quickly. As can having a pre-bed ritual.



"Creating a bedtime ritual can be just as soothing and beneficial for you as it is for small children," says Sarah. Ah, we're simple creatures really.



A good pre-bed routine means eating, switching off the TV, and winding down in a relaxing bath at around the same time, in the same way every night (of course the odd exception is ok, you need to have some party nights!)



Talking of a relaxing bath, Sarah suggests adding the following scents to your bath to make it extra calming: lavender (of course!), bergamot, jasmine, ylang-ylang, rose and sandalwood.











