How to sleep better: Tips for a good kip
Breathing and switching off
Breathing and switching off


You've organised your room, eaten a sleep-inducing meal, had a lovely, long relaxing bath. And now you're in bed, ready for sleep. But it just ain't happening.

If, like us, you seem to have a thousand things whizzing through your mind that just won't go away, Sarah has a tip, "Think about the way you want things to happen tomorrow and imagine everything going smoothly, it's a great antidote to anxiety," she says.

That should do the trick, but if not, try writing it down. That should really help to get rid of those worries.

If you're still awake, fear not! Sarah has another trick up her sleeve. And it doesn't include counting sheep.

"Pay attention to your breathing, observe each inhalation and exhalation," says Sarah.

Now the next bit might sound strange, but trust us, it can work. "Imagine yourself breathing in a good night's sleep. Then imagine breathing out any stress, insomnia, anxiety or anything else that's getting between you and the rest you deserve," she says.

Phew, all that talk of sleeping has got us excited about bedtime!


Sophie Herdman
10/09/2012
