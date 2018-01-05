>
>

How to tone your thighs - exercises for super toned thighs

 
How to tone your thighs
How to tone your thighs

How to tone your thighs 

Although it might not be top of your list, most people would admit that having lovely legs is a pretty damn good bonus in life.

Especially when you look at the likes of Millie Mackintosh and other leggy celebs - perfecting those pins might seem more attractive! Like it or not, they're an integral part of your body and knowing that they look their best can make you feel pretty amazing.

But getting those thighs in tip top shape can be a bit hard to work out for yourself, so we've asked Anna Ferguson Personal Trainer & Nutritionist for Fitness Fusion to show us how to tone your thighs quickly and easily.

She says: "There are some very simple exercises you can do in order to tighten, tone and even lengthen the muscles in the thighs. These exercises have been taken from Pilates, the barre method (mix of ballet and Pilates) and dance and will have them looking fabulous in no time!"

So for quality tips on how to tone your thighs read on!






Health and Fitness Editor
29/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         