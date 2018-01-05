How to tone your thighs - exercises for super toned thighs

How to tone your thighs
Although it might not be top of your list, most people would admit that having lovely legs is a pretty damn good bonus in life.
Especially when you look at the likes of Millie Mackintosh
and other leggy celebs - perfecting those pins might seem more attractive! Like it or not, they're an integral part of your body and knowing that they look their best can make you feel pretty amazing.
But getting those thighs
in tip top shape can be a bit hard to work out for yourself, so we've asked Anna Ferguson Personal Trainer & Nutritionist for Fitness Fusion
to show us how to tone your thighs
quickly and easily.
She says: "There are some very simple exercises
you can do in order to tighten, tone and even lengthen the muscles in the thighs. These exercises
have been taken from Pilates
, the barre method (mix of ballet and Pilates
) and dance and will have them looking fabulous in no time!"
So for quality tips on how to tone your thighs read on!