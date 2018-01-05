The Plie

OK so time to begin your workout with a bang, starting with the plie.



Abby says: "This works all of the thighs and even the bum muscles."



- Stand tall, pull in the stomach muscles, hold onto a chair or the wall. Feet turned out.



- Squeeze the bum muscles to maintain this position.



- Bend the knees over toes, go as deeply as you can before you lift the heels off to bend the knees further, do not sink hold the resistance, then squeeze the bum and work the thighs to push back up reprinting the feet back down.



- Keep a long tall spine and execute slowly for 10 repetitions.

