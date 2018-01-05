>
>
How to tone your thighs - exercises for super toned thighs
  
The Plie

The Plie


OK so time to begin your workout with a bang, starting with the plie.

Abby says: "This works all of the thighs and even the bum muscles."

- Stand tall, pull in the stomach muscles, hold onto a chair or the wall. Feet turned out.

- Squeeze the bum muscles to maintain this position.

- Bend the knees over toes, go as deeply as you can before you lift the heels off to bend the knees further, do not sink hold the resistance, then squeeze the bum and work the thighs to push back up reprinting the feet back down.

- Keep a long tall spine and execute slowly for 10 repetitions.


Health and Fitness Editor
29/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Tricks and tips for an active new yearNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         