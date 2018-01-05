|
How to tone your thighs - exercises for super toned thighs
Plie with a pulse
This exercise is a bit of a multi-tasker and trust us, you'll feel it working, hard.
Anna explains: "The plie and pulse gets into all the quadriceps, bum and even the calves!"
- Take a wide turned out postion, pull in the stomachs maintain a tall long spine throughout.
- Bend at the knees in a deep plie, once there lift the heels.
- Pulse the bum and thighs up and down for a count of 8. Two pulses for for every count.
- Rise up and straighten the legs and return to pulse again for 3 x 8 sets of pulses.
Tip: If it gets too hard then use an exercise ball for a little help.
