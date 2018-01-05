Plie with a pulse





This exercise is a bit of a multi-tasker and trust us, you'll feel it working, hard.Anna explains: "The plie and pulse gets into all the quadriceps, bum and even the calves!"- Take a wide turned out postion, pull in the stomachs maintain a tall long spine throughout.- Bend at the knees in a deep plie, once there lift the heels.- Pulse the bum and thighs up and down for a count of 8. Two pulses for for every count.- Rise up and straighten the legs and return to pulse again for 3 x 8 sets of pulses.Tip: If it gets too hard then use an exercise ball for a little help.

