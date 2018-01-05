>
How to tone your thighs - exercises for super toned thighs
  
Plie with a pulse

Plie with a pulse


This exercise is a bit of a multi-tasker and trust us, you'll feel it working, hard.

Anna explains: "The plie and pulse gets into all the quadriceps, bum and even the calves!"

- Take a wide turned out postion, pull in the stomachs maintain a tall long spine throughout.

- Bend at the knees in a deep plie, once there lift the heels.

- Pulse the bum and thighs up and down for a count of 8. Two pulses for for every count.

- Rise up and straighten the legs and return to pulse again for 3 x 8 sets of pulses.

Tip: If it gets too hard then use an exercise ball for a little help.


