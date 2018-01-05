The bar method pile and pulse

This is the part we all dread but it's so worth it - time to work those inner thighs!



"The bar method pile and pulse is great for the front of your thighs and those pesky inner thigh muscles," Anna says.



- Place a ball in between the legs.



- Keep a straight and neutral spine, stomach muscles pulled in.



- Squeezing the ball between the thighs, bend knees over toes then lift the heels.



- Maintain this position and pulse at the knees for a count of 8. 2 pulses to each count. 3 x 8 counts.





