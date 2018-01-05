>
>
How to tone your thighs - exercises for super toned thighs
  
The bar method pile and pulse

The bar method pile and pulse


This is the part we all dread but it's so worth it - time to work those inner thighs!

"The bar method pile and pulse is great for the front of your thighs and those pesky inner thigh muscles," Anna says.

- Place a ball in between the legs.

- Keep a straight and neutral spine, stomach muscles pulled in.

- Squeezing the ball between the thighs, bend knees over toes then lift the heels.

- Maintain this position and pulse at the knees for a count of 8. 2 pulses to each count. 3 x 8 counts.


Health and Fitness Editor
29/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         