The Pilates 4 set leg lift and pulse combination

Although this one seems a little daunting, Anna has a way to make all the pain disappear, kind of.



"Expect to really feel a burn in the bum and thighs with this one, out of all of the exercises this is by far the hardest one but it'll be worth it!", Anna says. "If the muscle burn gets too much, the comical thing you can do to release the burn is to smack your bum - it will release the muscle tension."



- Lie down on your side.



- Extend the top leg, and bring it forward slightly so you can see your own foot.



- Pulse up and down for a count of 8 the draw 8 circles with the leg.



- Lift an inch higher and repeat the pulse and reverse the 8 leg circles.



- Repeat doing 4 sets and lifting an inch in between each time.





