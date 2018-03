Outer thigh lift

"You will need a resistance band for this exercise to make it really work your outer thighs" says Anna.



- Tie your ankles together, and lie down on your side.



- Pull in the stomach muscles.



- Lengthen and lift the top leg away from the bottom and lower for 3x10 repetitions.



- Repeat the other side.



Top tip: Don't tie the band too tight.