Inner thigh exercise pilates style

"The inner thigh is often a problem area for people so this exercise will really help to tone it up!" says Anna.



- Lie on side with top leg over the bottom.



- Lift the underneath leg as high as you can, full range of movement and back down, repeat 8 times.



- Then 8 small pulses.up and down.



- Next 8 large lifts and at the top of the movement 8 more pulses up and down.