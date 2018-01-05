>
How to tone your thighs - exercises for super toned thighs
  
Stretch it

Stretch it


Anna says: "Stretching is the one thing everyone forgets to do!! The thighs need to stretch, to elongate and lengthen to develop tone and definition."


- Sit with the legs out to the side.

- It doesn't matter how wide the legs are just as long as you are sat up tall on your sitting bones.

- Gently lean side to side slowly 8 times, then relax in the middle as far as your flexibility will allow, repeat 3 times.

- You will feel the stretch in the inner thighs.

- Take your time with this.


