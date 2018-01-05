Quad Stretch





- Repeat the other side. Hold 30 seconds each side. "Everyone forgets this lazy quad stretch but this is my favourite to tone up those thighs ," says Anna."Remember throughout of the exercises and stretches to breathe deeply."- Bring foot to bum and relax.- As the muscle relaxes push the foot gently into the hand for the extra stretch.- Repeat the other side. Hold 30 seconds each side.

