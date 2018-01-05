>
But it isn't just yoga that is good for getting rid of your muffin top, oh no. There are a few other moves that can work a treat.

Sit ups

Sit ups are great because they help to build definition in the area around your waist and strengthen your core.

Try also doing Sit ups where your left elbow comes up to reach your right knee and vice versa as these are great for toning your waistline. Try to do 20 Sit ups and build this up.

The Plank

The Plank is that fun old move where you lie on your front, then lift yourself up onto your forearms and balance on them. You can also do this on your side, balancing on one arm or if you have a gym pass, on a power plate. These are all great for your muffin top. Try holding it for 30 seconds (although you might not to be able to do this first time) and build up.

As Olga says: "If it challenges you, it changes you."
Sophie Herdman
24/12/2012
05/01/2018
