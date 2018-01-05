>
>
How to get rid of a muffin top
 Photo 5/5 
Sport
In this article

Sport


Obviously pretty much any sport is good for getting rid of a muffin top as it's taking steps to reduce the amount of fat on your body.

But some sports are particularly good. Squash and netball are good as they involve lots of twisting.

Body combat classes are handy as they will include exercises that specifically target this part of your body. Interval training is also good as it is a good way to lose weight fast.

Finally, running is good but it will be a while before you see a change in your waist, because running mainly targets your legs and arms. To speed up that process, try sucking your stomach muscles in as you run.


Sophie Herdman
24/12/2012
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...The longest celebrity relationships
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         