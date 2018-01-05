PMT definition, menstrual symptoms Pre Menstrual Tension (PMT) is part of a woman’s menstrual cycle, the average cycle is 28 days but it can vary between 25 to 35 days.



Luckily PMT only occurs during a short part of your cycle, and, depending on how lucky you are, it can last for a few hours or a few days.



Women will experience symptoms of varying irritation after the beginning of her period. Certain women have symptoms that appear up to 15 days before her period and last until one or two days after. Yep. It’s that precise.



It’s a bit of a lottery as to how long symptoms will last, but what’s proven is that three out of every four women with their period suffer from PMT.



There is no biological marker to PMT. The only way to diagnose it is to classify the symptoms as associated to a period. If the symptoms are recurring then it is more than likely to be PMT.



During each woman's cycle, a mini hormonal cycle gets prepared in case of



Some have suggested that PMT is purely psychological (we imagine it was some man who came up with this gem), but its menstrual



