- PMT symptoms : period headache, period weight gain

Some of the symptoms that can occur are: There are a multitude of symptoms that are joined together under the header of ‘PMT’.These symptoms start a little while before a woman's period and can vary in intensity and quantity from woman to woman.





> headaches and/or migraines> lowered libido> (slight) weight gain> fluid retention- around an extra 1.5 kg!> hypersensitivity or soreness of the breasts > stomach cramps and bloating> back ache> vomitting constipation or diarrhoea, or both> acute fatigue> acne or skin problems> mood swings heavy legs and swollen feet





