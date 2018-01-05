- PMT symptoms : period headache, period weight gain

>
PMT: period symptoms we could do without
There are a multitude of symptoms that are joined together under the header of ‘PMT’.

These symptoms start a little while before a woman's period and can vary in intensity and quantity from woman to woman.

Some of the symptoms that can occur are:

> headaches and/or migraines

> lowered libido

> (slight) weight gain

> fluid retention- around an extra 1.5 kg!

> hypersensitivity or soreness of the breasts

> stomach cramps and bloating

> back ache

> vomitting

> constipation or diarrhoea, or both

> acute fatigue

> acne or skin problems

> mood swings

> heavy legs and swollen feet




  
  
