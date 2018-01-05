- PMT symptoms : period headache, period weight gain

|
PMT: period symptoms we could do without
These symptoms start a little while before a woman's period and can vary in intensity and quantity from woman to woman.
Some of the symptoms that can occur are:
> headaches and/or migraines
> lowered libido
> (slight) weight gain
> fluid retention- around an extra 1.5 kg!
> hypersensitivity or soreness of the breasts
> stomach cramps and bloating
> back ache
> vomitting
> constipation or diarrhoea, or both
> acute fatigue
> acne or skin problems
> mood swings
> heavy legs and swollen feet
Health and Fitness Editor
23/02/2012
