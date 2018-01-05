diet during your period, diet and PMT, diet and PMS For those who do not want to resort to prescription drugs a change in

And stay away from caffeinated drinks (coffee, tea, fizzy drinks, etc.) They can Water is the best and the most wholesome drink. Despite what you might think, drinking water does not increase you fluid retention.Avoid drinking alcohol, not only because it is dehydrating, but also because it heightens your emotions when you are already sensitive.And stay away from caffeinated drinks (coffee, tea, fizzy drinks, etc.) They can stress you out during a time when you are already stressed so try to avoid the morning coffee run and stick to something more refreshing like Peppermint or Green Tea. What to eat? To avoid high fluid retention you shouldn't eat too much salt so season carefully and watch for the salt content in ready prepared food.



Before your period, forget simple sugars like sweets - instead choose complex sugars (carbs) that take longer to digest!



When it arrives you'll probably be craving large amounts of chocolate so feel free to indulge if it makes you feel better - but remember, a little goes a long way! Bingeing won't make you feel any better and it won't do anything for your spots either.





