Home treatments for PMT

Ok well they’re not quite solutions, but following these hints could make the difference between a PMT melt-down and keeping your cool.



Use essential oils

Add them to your body moisturiser, or use a diffuser and breathe them right in. Tarragon and camomile oils are known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic abilities.



Peppermint oil prevents migraines and nausea. Lemon balm and lavender can soothe and calm. Talk to your pharmacist who can help you with dosages. Bachs Remedies are great too - check out their selection.



Water treatment

Run cold water over heavy legs and use hot-water bottles to help with tummy and back pain, or take relaxing bubble baths.



Your gym teacher probably told you this one but chances are you'd rather curl on the sofa than suffer through a jog or the gym!Still light exercise can help relieve your symptoms so long as it's stress relieving and takes your mind of feeling terrible.If you can, go swimming ! The water pressure feels like a massage and will soothe the pains of a bloated bod’. Dancing , yoga, karate anything that lets you leave your stress behind will help.

