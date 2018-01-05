In this article







Reebok EasyTone Step - step up your fitness



Reebok EasyTone Step - step up your fitness Back in the day I was a bit of a 'Step-a-holic'. So when I heard that I could test Reebok's new and improved EasyTone Step, the latest in all-over body workout, I said count me in.



Bounding about in a Step Class, tunes blaring was exactly the kind of work out to get my body pumped. But let's face it, when 'evening' starts at 4.30pm exercising can be the last thing on anyone's mind - a cup of tea on the sofa in pyjamas is fine by me.



So doing an



Twenty minutes later and I was won over, I'd never had so much fun feeling the buuurn.



Not only was every part of my body put to the test without being battered and bruised, the EasyTone Step offers such a range of



And available to use in the comfort of our own homes, with a cup of tea on the brew, Reebok EasyTone Step, you've got me hooked.



Back in the day I was a bit of a 'Step-a-holic'. So when I heard that I could test Reebok's new and improved EasyTone Step, the latest in all-over body workout, I said count me in.Bounding about in a Step Class, tunes blaring was exactly the kind of work out to get my body pumped. But let's face it, when 'evening' starts at 4.30pm exercising can be the last thing on anyone's mind - a cup of tea on the sofa in pyjamas is fine by me.So doing an exercise class on a piece of kit that looked like an unstable space-aged boogie-board, filled me with dread...Twenty minutes later and I was won over, I'd never had so much fun feeling the buuurn.Not only was every part of my body put to the test without being battered and bruised, the EasyTone Step offers such a range of exercise options you could never, ever, get bored of it.And available to use in the comfort of our own homes, with a cup of tea on the brew, Reebok EasyTone Step, you've got me hooked.