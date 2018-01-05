>
Reebok EasyTone Step - step up your fitness
Steve Barrett, Reebok Global Master Trainer, says: “Rarely do you find a product with this much versatility as well as offering a huge number of exercise options. The EasyTone Step feels like more than one product as it blends the benefits of ‘Step’ with the fun and challenging fitness experience of working on the integrated balance pods.”

And he's right this is no ordinary piece of gym equipment. Your old Step has had a little bit of work done. Now incorporating the EasyTone Moving Air Technology that Reebok is so famous for in the two blow-up pods, you get all the benefits of a normal step with an intense twist.

What's the point of these pods? Well the two air-filled balance pods provide natural instability throughout the workout, forcing the body to engage your core stabilising muscles- ladies if you're battling with 'love-handles’ then this will be your new best friend.

But the benefits don't stop there. An adjustable airflow valve on the underside of the product makes it possible to alter the level of instability making the EasyTone Step the perfect exercise companion for all levels of fitness!

Not convinced? Well you should be, this product offers everything; core stabilisation, fat burning, muscular strength, flexibility, and believe m a body-busting amount of cardio - this bit of kit works you hard in all the right places.

And all in twenty minutes - Amazing!

