In this article







Reebok EasyTone Step - step up your fitness





It was time to lock those stomach muscles, clench those bums and put those inner

As I became more comfortable rocking with my Step we flipped it over and started to use the air valves as our step platform. Doing split squat lunges on an unstable surface was not easy, but plenty of stumbles later and I was all over it. Not only were my legs getting a killer work-out but I could feel my core muscles really putting in the work.

Then came the floor-work where our Step magically transformed into a gym ball with press-ups and stomach crunch aplenty. I was using muscles that I hadn't ever thought a 'Step' could reach.

The EasyTone Step is also suitable for those with knee, back and hip injuries and being able to use it in a number of positions this bit of equipment has a lot to offer. All the classic Step exercises like lunges and box steps we covered with ease. But when we started to break in our balance pods things started to get interesting.It was time to lock those stomach muscles, clench those bums and put those inner thighs to the test as we rocked unevenly from side to side whilst balancing doing our box shifts and box squats.As I became more comfortable rocking with my Step we flipped it over and started to use the air valves as our step platform. Doing split squat lunges on an unstable surface was not easy, but plenty of stumbles later and I was all over it. Not only were my legs getting a killer work-out but I could feel my core muscles really putting in the work.Then came the floor-work where our Step magically transformed into a gym ball with press-ups and stomach crunch aplenty. I was using muscles that I hadn't ever thought a 'Step' could reach.The EasyTone Step is also suitable for those with knee, back and hip injuries and being able to use it in a number of positions this bit of equipment has a lot to offer. As soon as I jumped on my jazzy looking neon step I realised quickly that this bit of kit doesn't mess around, you can do almost anything on it.

