>
>
Reebok EasyTone Step - step up your fitness
 Photo 4/4 
Reebok EasyTone Step - step up your fitness
In this article

Reebok EasyTone Step - step up your fitness


But if going to the gym is about as appealing as giving up chocolate at Christmas then don't worry, the beauty of the product is that you can sweat it out in front of your very own sofa. Great news.

Available for home-use the EasyTone Step comes with an amazing easy to use DVD with a comprehensive instruction manual and over 25 different individual exercises to fast-track you from couch-potato to fitness-freak in no time.

Available for beginners to advanced the interactive DVD allows you to tone your workout to your level of fitness so you're not just stuck repeating the same work out like other fitness DVDs.

So if you're looking for a body to rival the best gym bunny's then the Reebok EasyTone Step is all you could ever need.

Out now in stores across the UK including John Lewis the Reebok Easytone Step is the perfect companion to your living room.

Reebok Easytone Step you saved me from my sofa!

Reebok EasyTone Step is £79.99 including an amazing interactive DVD work out- bargain.

Also for all those gym-a-holics out there, Reebok EasyTone Step classes will be available in participating gyms across the UK in the New Year so look out!





27/12/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesJennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         