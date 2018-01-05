>
Relaxation exercises: Quick stress busting exercises
  
Shake it out
Shake it out


Yes, it sounds a little strange and you might not want to do it in a room full of people, but shaking can help to get rid of your stress. Plus, it's kind of fun.

Begin by standing with your feet about shoulder width apart. Shake your hands and arms energetically.

Next gently shake your head and shoulders, then move onto your chest, legs and feet so that you are shaking all over.

Then stop suddenly and let the upper half of your body drop so that your hands are touching the floor. Let everything go limp, heavy and relaxed.

Finish the exercise by beginning to gently shake again, starting with your head and working right down your body.
08/11/2012
