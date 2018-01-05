>
Relaxation exercises: Quick stress busting exercises
  
Stretch tall
Stretch tall


Stretching exercises are a great way of getting rid of all that stress inside your body and calming your mind.

Start by standing up and Stretching your arms as far up as possible so you're standing on your tip toes. Hold this for 15 to 20 seconds, relax, and repeat five times.

Next, stand with your legs as wide as you can without falling over.

Stretch your arms out sideways and push your arms as far away from your body as you can. Again, hold for 15 to 20 seconds and repeat five times.
