Relaxation exercises: Quick stress busting exercises
  
A yoga move
A yoga move


Pilates and yoga are both super good stress-busting exercises. They can help with posture, relaxing the mind, de-stressing the body and teaching you to breathe properly.

Anna recommends trying the cat position before bed time.

Start by kneeling on all fours with your knees under your hips and your hands under your shoulders. Spread your fingers out on the floor with your palms flat and contract your abs to bring your head, neck and back into alignment.

Next, inhale and tilt your hips towards the ceiling while drawing your shoulders back and down away from your ears. Look up, breathe out and tuck your chin in while pulling your belly towards your spine.

Arch your back and feel the stretch all the way down your spine. Repeat for five to six breaths, moving slowly and smoothly between each move.
Sophie Herdman
08/11/2012
