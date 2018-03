Deep breathing

You know when you're stressed, and people say 'breathe'. Well, that's because deep breathing is actually really good at helping you to relax.



Anna says abdominal breathing techniques are particularly good for beginners. They help you to control your breathing when you're feeling anxious.



Start with one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Take a deep breath in through your nose. Repeat six to eight times and make sure each breath is slow and deep.