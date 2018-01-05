Rowing tips: How to row like a pro

Rowing tips: How to row like a pro

Rowing tips: How to row like a pro Ever since Sophie Hosking and Kat Copeland brought home a gold medal for Team GB in the 2012 London Olympics in the lightweight double sculls, we've become a bit rowing obsessed.



Now we know it's not that easy to grab a boat and go for a day's rowing on the river, and we definitely don't fancy getting up at the crack of dawn with those professional rowers! But that doesn't mean rowing is off the menu. The answer? The humble rowing machine of course.



Yes, exercising on a rowing machine is just as good for you as rowing outside.



Now we know not everyone has a rowing machine at home, but most gyms do, and



For top to toe toning it's a must.







Ever since Sophie Hosking and Kat Copeland brought home a gold medal for Team GB in the 2012 London Olympics in the lightweight double sculls, we've become a bit rowing obsessed.Now we know it's not that easy to grab a boat and go for a day's rowing on the river, and we definitely don't fancy getting up at the crack of dawn with those professional rowers! But that doesn't mean rowing is off the menu. The answer? The humble rowing machine of course.Yes, exercising on a rowing machine is just as good for you as rowing outside.Now we know not everyone has a rowing machine at home, but most gyms do, and trust us, rowing is a worthwhile workout.For top to toe toning it's a must.