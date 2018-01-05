>
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
  
Why rowing is good for you

Why rowing is good for you


Is rowing good for toning? Fat burning? Is it fun? The answer, you'll be pleased to hear, is yes to all of those.

Terry O'Neill, Olympic rowing coach and Concept2 fitness consultant, says there are four main benefits of jumping on the rowing machine.

1. A 20 minute burst on a rowing machine each day is better than a 40 minute stint in the gym. Half the time for the same work out? Sounds pretty good to us.

2. Twenty minutes on a rowing machine also gives you a full body work out. That's right, we're talking legs, arms, bums and tums all at the same time.

3. Got a bit of a bingo wing issue? Jump on the rowing machine. The harder you pull, the quicker they disappear.

4. Build in some short bursts of intense rowing into your work out and you'll do some serious Fat burning, so it's the perfect way to lose weight.


Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
