>
>
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
  
Don't forget...

Don't forget...


Ben Dugan, the under 23 rowing champion and an ambassador for WaterRower, knows a thing or two about rowing. These are the things you shouldn't forget when you're on that rowing machine.
 
1. Stretch! 

Sure, rowing is low impact, but you're going to be putting your body into all sorts of positions that it isn't used to. Make sure you pay attention to your hamstrings and hip flexors.

2. Concentrate on good posture

Always make sure you are sitting tall. Concentrate on pulling your navel into your spine.

3. Use your legs

Most of the power in rowing comes from your legs. Make sure that you are initiating the drive and pushing firmly away with your legs on each stroke.

4. Count sets of 10 strokes

Do this when you're trying to focus on one area of the body. For example, when focusing on your posture, try to pull your navel into your spine for 10 strokes, then focus on sitting tall for 10 strokes.

5. Use your imagination

Have in your mind's eye a picture of the perfect rowing stroke. Doing your workout in front of a mirror is a great way to get instant feedback.


Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The longest celebrity relationships
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         