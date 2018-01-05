Don't forget...

Ben Dugan, the under 23 rowing champion and an ambassador for WaterRower, knows a thing or two about rowing. These are the things you shouldn't forget when you're on that rowing machine.



1. Stretch!



Sure, rowing is low impact, but you're going to be putting your body into all sorts of positions that it isn't used to. Make sure you pay attention to your hamstrings and hip flexors.



2. Concentrate on good posture



Always make sure you are sitting tall. Concentrate on pulling your navel into your spine.



3. Use your legs



Most of the power in rowing comes from your legs. Make sure that you are initiating the drive and pushing firmly away with your legs on each stroke.



4. Count sets of 10 strokes



Do this when you're trying to focus on one area of the body. For example, when focusing on your posture, try to pull your navel into your spine for 10 strokes, then focus on sitting tall for 10 strokes.



5. Use your imagination



Have in your mind's eye a picture of the perfect rowing stroke. Doing your workout in front of a mirror is a great way to get instant feedback.