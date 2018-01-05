Albums
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
◀
▶
2. Arms extend, body rocks forward
Keep your arms relaxed and extend them fully.
Rock your body forward from the hips.
Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
Article Plan
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
▼
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
Why rowing is good for you
Don't forget...
Rowing workout
1. The start
2. Arms extend, body rocks forward
3. The Slide
4. The Drive - Full Slide
5. The start of the drive
6. The drive continued
7. Stop levering your body back
8. The Finish
9. The movement
