Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
◀
▶
3. The Slide
After your arms have fully extended and your body has rocked forward, slide forward keeping your arms and body in position.
Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
Article Plan
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
▼
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
Why rowing is good for you
Don't forget...
Rowing workout
1. The start
2. Arms extend, body rocks forward
3. The Slide
4. The Drive - Full Slide
5. The start of the drive
6. The drive continued
7. Stop levering your body back
8. The Finish
9. The movement
