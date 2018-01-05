Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Health & Fitness
Health
Diets
Fitness
All articles
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Health
All articles
Home
>
Health and Fitness
>
Health
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
◀
▶
4. The Drive - Full Slide
Pull your shins to a vertical position with your body pressed up to your legs.
Keep your arms straight and relaxed.
This position should not feel uncomfortable.
Beat the winter blues
How to get rid of cellulite: Top 5 tips
How To Lose Belly Fat: The Fastest Way To Get Killer Abs
How To Get A Flat Stomach In 30 Minutes Straight
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers...
The Fricker method
The Okinawa diet
The Pritikin diet
The Paleolithic diet
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
▼
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
Why rowing is good for you
Don't forget...
Rowing workout
1. The start
2. Arms extend, body rocks forward
3. The Slide
4. The Drive - Full Slide
5. The start of the drive
6. The drive continued
7. Stop levering your body back
8. The Finish
9. The movement
Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!