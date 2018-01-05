>
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
  
4. The Drive - Full Slide

  • Pull your shins to a vertical position with your body pressed up to your legs.
  • Keep your arms straight and relaxed.
  • This position should not feel uncomfortable.


