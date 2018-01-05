>
>
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
  
5. The start of the drive

5. The start of the drive


  • Push your legs down. 
  • Begin to lever your body back.


Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         