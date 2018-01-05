Albums
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Health
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
8. The Finish
Lean back slightly.
Keep your legs flat.
Draw the handle to your body.
Keep your forearms horizontal.
You're now ready for the next stroke!
Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
Why rowing is good for you
Don't forget...
Rowing workout
1. The start
2. Arms extend, body rocks forward
3. The Slide
4. The Drive - Full Slide
5. The start of the drive
6. The drive continued
7. Stop levering your body back
8. The Finish
9. The movement
