Rowing tips: How to row like a pro
  
8. The Finish

8. The Finish


  • Lean back slightly.
  • Keep your legs flat.
  • Draw the handle to your body.
  • Keep your forearms horizontal.

You're now ready for the next stroke! 


Sophie Herdman
08/08/2012
