>
>
The ultimate running tips for beginners
  
Running Tips
In this article

Running Tips


The main problem with people who start on their love-affair with running is that you bite off a little bit more than you can chew.

Thinking that you can run that 10k right away is a bit more than just wishful thinking.

Christine says: "You have to be very kind to your body, your body will adapt but you have to give it the right stimulus through training.

The idea behind training is to build up tolerance both mentally and through muscle tolerance; you can’t just jump in gung-ho.

You have to treat your body kindly and it will do its job, if you just throw it into the deep end with no thought or reasoning to how it's going to cope then that’s how you get hurt so you need to build yourself up."

Everyone is different so how you start off is dependent on your level of fitness, but whatever level you are just remember to ease yourself into it and you'll be fine.


The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special

18/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayPlay Our 2048 Game!
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         