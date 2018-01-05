Running Tips

The main problem with people who start on their love-affair with running is that you bite off a little bit more than you can chew.



Thinking that you can run that 10k right away is a bit more than just wishful thinking.



Christine says: "You have to be very kind to your body, your body will adapt but you have to give it the right stimulus through training.



The idea behind training is to build up tolerance both mentally and through muscle tolerance; you can’t just jump in gung-ho.



You have to treat your body kindly and it will do its job, if you just throw it into the deep end with no thought or reasoning to how it's going to cope then that’s how you get hurt so you need to build yourself up."



Everyone is different so how you start off is dependent on your level of fitness, but whatever level you are just remember to ease yourself into it and you'll be fine.

