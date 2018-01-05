Running Tips

>
When you start to get fit the trick is not to get too competitive with others around you.

That woman on the treadmill next to you that hardly breaks a sweat after 5k or the guy in the park who casually overtakes you over and over - think smart - they do not exist.

In your running world, your romance with running is all about you; what your body can do, and what you want it to do.

When you start it is key that you listen to what your body is telling you, if you're aching for more than a few days or feeling so over-worked that you're on the verge of keeling over it might be a sign that you're working yourself too hard.

Christine says: "You need to concentrate on what your body can do. Just because somebody is running XYZ doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t run it, it just means it just might take a little bit longer or you might need to take different steps to get there."


