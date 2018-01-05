>
>
The ultimate running tips for beginners
  
Running Tips
In this article

Running Tips


There are many different elements to running: speed, endurance and fat burning to name a few. Before you begin a running routine it's good to know what you want to focus on.

Christine's tip is to break it all down and look at what you want to achieve bit by bit.

If you're looking at going the distance with marathons, half marathons and even 10K's in sight then you want to concentrate on your endurance. Try to get past that lactic barrier, once you push through this you will be able to handle anything that the road throws at you.

"You might have sessions that will induce a lot of lactic acid so that’s a lot of allowing your muscles to get used to that and get yourself mentally used to the fact that it will hurt," says Christine.

Whereas if you're wanting to concentrate on your speed then Christine says that intervals and short "one off sprint sessions" are a good way to begin.

You can also combine your running with a bit of resistance and weight work for a targeted tone-up.
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special

18/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
SudokuCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         