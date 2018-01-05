Running Tips

Knowing what to wear on your feet can be one of the most important parts of your workout. If your footwear is wrong then chances are the whole experience is not going to be a pleasant one.



Christine recommends that no matter what you are running on, you really pay attention to your soles.



"When choosing your footwear, what you want really depends on what type of terrain you are dealing with. Cushioned soles with good ankle support for varied terrain and the thinner soles for track."



But if you're not looking for anything too fancy then her rule of thumb is just stick to the thick.



"If you’re just starting it's best to be kind to your feet and make sure you have a really thick sole for a really good cushion."